PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball versus Maine Black Bears
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball program is coming off a recent overtime win against Columbia last Saturday. Now after a week of rest and some practice, the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the Maine Black Bears to town for the teams last out of conference game this season.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
WHEN: Saturday at 3pm EST, BTN Plus
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maine Black Bears
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 114 / Maine - 335
PLAYER TO WATCH:
#14 G Isaiah White (2018-19 stats): 15.0ppg, 2.9rpg, 1.5apg
THE SKINNY: The third year sophomore guard will be one to keep an eye on during this game. He has already had a couple big games this season against Utah (24pts), North Texas (22pts), Princeton (19pts), and most recently Central Connecticut State (22pts). While he hasn't been shooting the best percentage in the world (39.9%), White does shoot quite a bit and averages over 14 shot attempts per game.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 6-26 (3-13) / Significant wins against New Hampshire, Quinnipiac, Binghamton (twice)
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second ever contest between the two schools and Rutgers leads the series 1-0 after a 91-56 victory back in 2005.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board