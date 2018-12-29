The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball program is coming off a recent overtime win against Columbia last Saturday. Now after a week of rest and some practice, the Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the Maine Black Bears to town for the teams last out of conference game this season.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WHEN: Saturday at 3pm EST, BTN Plus

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maine Black Bears

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 114 / Maine - 335