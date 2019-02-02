PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to travel out to Ohio State
Earlier this week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team earned a tough fought victory to the Indiana Hoosiers who they managed to beat by a final score of 66-58.
Tomorrow the Scarlet Knights will look to add to their three game winning streak, as they travel out to the Midwest to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.
WHEN: Saturday at NOON, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-7) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7)
WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 89 / Ohio State - 34
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Scored a team high 16 points, to go along with 5 assists, and 3 rebounds vs. Indiana.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
The former four star is the teams third leading scorer this year avergaing 8.6 ppg.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
Harper dropped double digits for the first time since Jan. 9th, with 10pts vs. Indiana.
|
6-9/245
|
Jr.
|
First game starting in three weeks, Omoruyi dropped a double (14pts and 10rebs) against Indiana.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
Finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in the victory over Indiana.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
CJ Jackson
|
6-1/175
|
Sr.
|
The senior guard is averaging 12.5 points per game so far this season.
|
Luther Muhammad
|
6-3/185
|
Fr.
|
Former New Jersey four-star recently just dropped 24 points against a tough Nebraska team.
|
Musa Jallow
|
6-5/200
|
So.
|
Jallow has been quiet lately, but he did manage to have 12 points and 6 rebounds versus Purdue.
|
Andre Wesson
|
6-6/220
|
Jr.
|
Wesson is averaging career highs this season in ppg (8.5) and rpg (4.1).
|
Kaleb Wesson
|
6-9/270
|
So.
|
One of the B1G's elite scorers, Wesson is currently averaging 14.8 ppg and 6.9 rpg.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-7 (3-6) / Significant wins against No. 24 Marquette, Louisville, and Butler.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th game between the two schools, and Ohio State leads the series 3-6. However the most recent victory belongs to Rutgers who beat the Buckeyes 64-61 in early January.
