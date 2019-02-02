Ticker
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to travel out to Ohio State

Noah K. Murray - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Earlier this week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team earned a tough fought victory to the Indiana Hoosiers who they managed to beat by a final score of 66-58.

Tomorrow the Scarlet Knights will look to add to their three game winning streak, as they travel out to the Midwest to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at NOON, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-7) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7)

WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 89 / Ohio State - 34

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

Scored a team high 16 points, to go along with 5 assists, and 3 rebounds vs. Indiana.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

The former four star is the teams third leading scorer this year avergaing 8.6 ppg.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/230

Fr.

Harper dropped double digits for the first time since Jan. 9th, with 10pts vs. Indiana.

Eugene Omoruyi

6-9/245

Jr.

First game starting in three weeks, Omoruyi dropped a double (14pts and 10rebs) against Indiana.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

Finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in the victory over Indiana.

PROJECTED OHIO STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

CJ Jackson

6-1/175

Sr.

The senior guard is averaging 12.5 points per game so far this season.

Luther Muhammad

6-3/185

Fr.

Former New Jersey four-star recently just dropped 24 points against a tough Nebraska team.

Musa Jallow

6-5/200

So.

Jallow has been quiet lately, but he did manage to have 12 points and 6 rebounds versus Purdue.

Andre Wesson

6-6/220

Jr.

Wesson is averaging career highs this season in ppg (8.5) and rpg (4.1).

Kaleb Wesson

6-9/270

So.

One of the B1G's elite scorers, Wesson is currently averaging 14.8 ppg and 6.9 rpg.

RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-7 (3-6) / Significant wins against No. 24 Marquette, Louisville, and Butler.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th game between the two schools, and Ohio State leads the series 3-6. However the most recent victory belongs to Rutgers who beat the Buckeyes 64-61 in early January.

