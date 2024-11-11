Advertisement
Published Nov 11, 2024
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. Peter's on Monday
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again today, as they welcome St. Peter's to town for another out of conference matchup.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: BTN+

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. St. Peter's Peacocks

WHEN: Monday at 7:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -16.5pts || Over/Under set at 130.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM23-24 NET RANKINGESPN BPIKenPomT-RANK

Rutgers

103

58

60

17

St. Peter's

188

216

216

197

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 ST. PETER'S RECORD: 0-2 / Losses versus UMass-Lowell and Seton Hall.

SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 12-4, with the last matchup taking place last season and the Scarlet Knights would go on to win 71-40.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement