PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. Peter's on Monday

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again today, as they welcome St. Peter's to town for another out of conference matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: BTN+
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. St. Peter's Peacocks
WHEN: Monday at 7:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -16.5pts || Over/Under set at 130.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 ST. PETER'S RECORD: 0-2 / Losses versus UMass-Lowell and Seton Hall.
SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 12-4, with the last matchup taking place last season and the Scarlet Knights would go on to win 71-40.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
