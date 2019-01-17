PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to face the Northwestern Wildcats
Earlier this week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered one of their worst losses of the season as the Scarlet Knights were downed by Minnesota, 89-54. However on Friday night the Knights will have a chance to bounce back as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to the Rutgers Athletic Center for yet another conference matchup.
Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten conference matchup.
WHEN: Friday at 7pm EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (10-7)
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 120 / Northwestern - 60
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Finished with 10 points against Purdue, but shooting struggles continued as he went 3-of-11.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Former four-star is coming off a game where he had a career high 19 points vs. Purdue.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
In his second eve start, Harper struggled finishing with with 5pts, 1reb, 1ast, 1stl, and 1blk.
|
6-9/245
|
Jr.
|
The former JUCO product continues to impress, coming off a 10 point, 7 rebound game versus PU.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
He's been struggling lately and finished with just two rebounds last game.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Ryan Taylor
|
6-6/195
|
Sr.
|
Hot off a 15 point, 2 rebound and 1 steal game against No. 2 Michigan.
|
Anthony Gaines
|
6-4/205
|
So.
|
Over the past three games, Gaines is averaging 10.6ppg, 6.6rpg and 1.3apg.
|
A.J. Turner
|
6-7-188
|
Jr.
|
In a bit of a funk shooting 26.9% from the field over last three games. Recently went 1-of-7 versus Michigan.
|
Pete Nance
|
6-10/210
|
Fr.
|
Recently thrusted into the lineup with Vic Law out, Nance managed to lead the team with three blocks vs. UM the other day.
|
Dererk Pardon
|
6-8/235
|
Sr.
|
Pardon averages 13.8ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.0apg, and 1.2bpg so far this season.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-7 (1-5) / Significant wins against Georgia Tech, Utah, and DePaul.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th contest between the two schools, and Northwestern leads the series 9-2, but Rutgers holds the most recent win as the Scarlet Knights won 67-58 in last years Big Ten tournament.
