Earlier this week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered one of their worst losses of the season as the Scarlet Knights were downed by Minnesota, 89-54. However on Friday night the Knights will have a chance to bounce back as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to the Rutgers Athletic Center for yet another conference matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten conference matchup.



WHEN: Friday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (10-7)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 120 / Northwestern - 60