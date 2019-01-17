Ticker
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to face the Northwestern Wildcats

Noah K. Murray - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Earlier this week the Rutgers men's basketball team suffered one of their worst losses of the season as the Scarlet Knights were downed by Minnesota, 89-54. However on Friday night the Knights will have a chance to bounce back as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to the Rutgers Athletic Center for yet another conference matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten conference matchup.

WHEN: Friday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (10-7)

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 120 / Northwestern - 60

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

Finished with 10 points against Purdue, but shooting struggles continued as he went 3-of-11.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

Former four-star is coming off a game where he had a career high 19 points vs. Purdue.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/230

Fr.

In his second eve start, Harper struggled finishing with with 5pts, 1reb, 1ast, 1stl, and 1blk.

Shaq Carter

6-9/245

Jr.

The former JUCO product continues to impress, coming off a 10 point, 7 rebound game versus PU.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

He's been struggling lately and finished with just two rebounds last game.
PROJECTED NORTHWESTERN STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Ryan Taylor

6-6/195

Sr.

Hot off a 15 point, 2 rebound and 1 steal game against No. 2 Michigan.

Anthony Gaines

6-4/205

So.

Over the past three games, Gaines is averaging 10.6ppg, 6.6rpg and 1.3apg.

A.J. Turner

6-7-188

Jr.

In a bit of a funk shooting 26.9% from the field over last three games. Recently went 1-of-7 versus Michigan.

Pete Nance

6-10/210

Fr.

Recently thrusted into the lineup with Vic Law out, Nance managed to lead the team with three blocks vs. UM the other day.

Dererk Pardon

6-8/235

Sr.

Pardon averages 13.8ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.0apg, and 1.2bpg so far this season.

RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-7 (1-5) / Significant wins against Georgia Tech, Utah, and DePaul.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th contest between the two schools, and Northwestern leads the series 9-2, but Rutgers holds the most recent win as the Scarlet Knights won 67-58 in last years Big Ten tournament.

--------------------------------------------------------------

