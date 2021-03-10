PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball set to face Maryland in four game series
Maryland TerrapinsThe Maryland Terrapins will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and will be led by their Friday ace and right-handed pitcher Sean Burke. The 6’6” 230 pound pitcher was the Preseason ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news