Preview Rutgers Baseball's season opening series vs. Houston Baptist

The wait is over, as Rutgers baseball is back after a long offseason. The Scarlet Knights will be on the road for their first couple series of the season, with their first stop taking place in Houston, Texas. Rutgers will take on the Houston Baptist Huskies this weekend for a three-game series between the two programs, but before the first pitch is thrown let’s take a quick look at each team.

HOUSTON BAPTIST HUSKIES.....

Houston Baptist has a new head coach this year and it’s someone that baseball fans are pretty familiar with in former MLB All-Star first baseman Lance Berkman. The Huskies pitching staff is dealing with a bit of turnover this year as they’ve lost some of their top arms including Jacob Coats, who signed with the Astros as an undrafted free agent. Their pitching staff as a whole will be led by senior right-handed pitcher Andrew Reidmeyer. Houston Baptist really struggled on the mound last season as they had a 5.96 team-ERA and opponents batted .290 against their arms. Berkman and his staff will need some of their arms to step up and take that next step if they want to compete with Rutgers this weekend. As for their offense, there is one player on Houston Baptist’s roster that stands out and it is first baseman Brennan Bales. The junior infielder out of Nebraska was the Huskies top hitters last season as he batted .356 with eight doubles, two home runs and 22 RBIs. Nobody else on Houston Baptist’s roster batted .300 or over last season but they’ll need more production from the rest of their lineup. Senior second baseman Jake Miller is one player that had a solid season in 2021 and hits in the top of the Huskies lineup. Two other hitters to watch are catcher Dawson Woods and speedy outfield Lane Boykin.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS.....