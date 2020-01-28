After going 1-1 last week, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to continue their undefeated streak at home this season as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to the RAC on Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.



TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5 / O/U: 123.5

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 26 / Purdue - 22