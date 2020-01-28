PREVIEW: Purdue set to take on Rutgers, enter the Trapezoid of Terror
After going 1-1 last week, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to continue their undefeated streak at home this season as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to the RAC on Tuesday night.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.
TV: BTN
WHEN: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST
WHO: Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5 / O/U: 123.5
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 26 / Purdue - 22
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/175
|
So.
|
Number two on the team in scoring with 10.2ppg, he also shoots 40.9% from the field.
|
6-4/195
|
So.
|
Recently finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in the victory over Wisconsin.
|
6-7/225
|
Jr.
|
Despite averaging 5.4ppg, Eastern scored 14 points in two of the last three games.
|
6-8/220
|
Sr.
|
The former Dartmouth transfer recently had his first double-double this season, putting up 10pts and 13rebs vs. Wisconsin.
|
6-9/270
|
So.
|
Shoots 56.6% from the field, leading the team with 11.0ppg. He recently scored 36pts against Michigan in double OT.
PURDUE RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-9 (4-5) / Notable wins against No. 5 Virginia, No. 8 Michigan State and No. VCU.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools. Purdue lead the series 1-12, with Rutgers lone victory coming in the 1975-76 season where the Scarlet Knights won by a score of 81-73.