PREVIEW: Purdue set to take on Rutgers, enter the Trapezoid of Terror

Richard Schnyderite
After going 1-1 last week, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to continue their undefeated streak at home this season as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to the RAC on Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.

TV: BTN

WHEN: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST

WHO: Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5 / O/U: 123.5

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 26 / Purdue - 22

PROJECTED PURDUE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Eric Hunter Jr.

6-4/175

So.

Number two on the team in scoring with 10.2ppg, he also shoots 40.9% from the field.

Sasha Stefanovic

6-4/195

So.

Recently finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in the victory over Wisconsin.

Nojel Eastern

6-7/225

Jr.

Despite averaging 5.4ppg, Eastern scored 14 points in two of the last three games.

Evan Boudreaux

6-8/220

Sr.

The former Dartmouth transfer recently had his first double-double this season, putting up 10pts and 13rebs vs. Wisconsin.

Trevion Williams

6-9/270

So.

Shoots 56.6% from the field, leading the team with 11.0ppg. He recently scored 36pts against Michigan in double OT.

PURDUE RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-9 (4-5) / Notable wins against No. 5 Virginia, No. 8 Michigan State and No. VCU.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools. Purdue lead the series 1-12, with Rutgers lone victory coming in the 1975-76 season where the Scarlet Knights won by a score of 81-73.

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
