Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 14:03:07 -0600') }} other sports Edit

PREVIEW/PREDICTIONS: Rutgers Wrestling set to take on Nebraska

Jpj0j4xbh3ohcud6ksua
Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport.net
Wrestling Analyst

We’ve heard it time and time again – the Big Ten schedule is a meat grinder. The old adage continues to be true for the Scarlet Knights, as they take on the No. 9 Nebraska Corn Huskers in a confere...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}