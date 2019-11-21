The Rutgers Football team is all set for the program's final home game of the season, as they are set to welcome the Michigan State Spartans to town. Both teams are coming off 34+ point losses and are looking to bounce back before the end of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK BRIAN LEWERKE

THE SKINNY: Senior Quarterback Brian Lewerke has accounted for 2,178 passing yards, and 13 passing touchdowns so far this season. Judging by the tape, Lewerke is definition of a true pro-style quarterback. He’s a rhythm thrower and does a real good job of using his eyes to identify post snap reads. While he doesn’t have elite arm strength, he does have really good accuracy within the intermediate passing game. He also has some sneaky athleticism and isn't afraid to tuck it and run if things breakdown.

LINEBACKER JOE BACHIE

THE SKINNY: Looking at Bachie he is the clear leader for the Spartans defense and he flies all over the field to find opposing ball carriers. Looking at the numbers, he already has 72 total tackles (37 solo and 35 assist) on the season and expect that number to keep growing over the next couple weeks. The veteran linebacker is a magnet to the football and is a true sideline to sideline player. Along with all that, Bachie also does a good job in reading and reacting between the gaps. He never plays flat footed at the point of attack and is a fundamentally sound tackler. Bachie is that instinctive defensive player that NFL teams are going to love at the next level.