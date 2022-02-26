PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Wisconsin
Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Saturday in another Big Ten matchup as they welcome the No. 13 overall Wisconsin Badgers to town.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: Rutgers -2.5 || Over/Under at 132.5
WHEN: Saturday at 6:00pm EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || WISCONSIN
ESPN BPI: No. 70 || No. 23
KENPOM: No. 72 || No. 26
SAGARIN: No. 59 || No. 24
NET Rankings: No. 83 || No. 20
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports
RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
WISCONSIN RECORD: 22-5 (13-4) / Notable wins versus Houston, Iowa and Purdue.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 9-4. However most recent game in the series belongs to the Scarlet Knights who defeated the Badgers for the first time in program history, 73-65 a little over 10 days ago.
--------------------------------------------------------------
