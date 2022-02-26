 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-26 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Wisconsin

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Saturday in another Big Ten matchup as they welcome the No. 13 overall Wisconsin Badgers to town.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: Rutgers -2.5 || Over/Under at 132.5

WHEN: Saturday at 6:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE RUTGERS HOOPS FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || WISCONSIN

ESPN BPI: No. 70 || No. 23

KENPOM: No. 72 || No. 26

SAGARIN: No. 59 || No. 24

NET Rankings: No. 83 || No. 20

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

WISCONSIN RECORD: 22-5 (13-4) / Notable wins versus Houston, Iowa and Purdue.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 9-4. However most recent game in the series belongs to the Scarlet Knights who defeated the Badgers for the first time in program history, 73-65 a little over 10 days ago.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}