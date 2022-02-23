PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Michigan
Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Wednesday in another Big Ten matchup as they head out to the Midwest to take on the Michigan Wolverines, who will be without their head coach and two players due to suspensions.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE
SPREAD: N/A
WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00pm EST
WHERE: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RUTGERS || MICHIGAN
ESPN BPI: No. 67 || No. 28
KENPOM: No. 71 || No. 32
SAGARIN: No. 52 || No. 24
NET Rankings: No. 80 || No. 34
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports
RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
MICHIGAN RECORD: 14-11 (8-7) / Notable wins versus Iowa, Purdue and San Diego State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 13-1. However most recent game in the series belongs to the Scarlet Knights who defeated the Wolverines for the first time in program history, 75-67 back in early January.
--------------------------------------------------------------
