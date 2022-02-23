 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-23 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Rutgers Basketball versus Michigan

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood once again on Wednesday in another Big Ten matchup as they head out to the Midwest to take on the Michigan Wolverines, who will be without their head coach and two players due to suspensions.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: N/A

WHEN: Wednesday at 7:00pm EST

WHERE: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE RUTGERS HOOPS FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || MICHIGAN

ESPN BPI: No. 67 || No. 28

KENPOM: No. 71 || No. 32

SAGARIN: No. 52 || No. 24

NET Rankings: No. 80 || No. 34

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

MICHIGAN RECORD: 14-11 (8-7) / Notable wins versus Iowa, Purdue and San Diego State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 13-1. However most recent game in the series belongs to the Scarlet Knights who defeated the Wolverines for the first time in program history, 75-67 back in early January.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}