 LIVE THREAD/PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball versus Penn State
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-06 09:44:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set to take the hardwood for their regular season finale this afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions inside of Jersey Mike's Arena.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE

SPREAD: Rutgers -5.5 || O/U set at 125.5

WHEN: Sunday at Noon EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE RUTGERS HOOPS FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RUTGERS || PENN STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 69 || No. 87

KENPOM: No. 70 || No. 95

SAGARIN: No. 57 || No. 75

NET Rankings: No. 75 || No. 95

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....  

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN on Fox Sports

RADIO: Rutgers Radio Network (88.7 FM)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....  

PENN STATE RECORD: 12-15 (7-12) / Notable wins versus Indiana, Iowa and Michigan State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 72nd matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 41-30. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Nittany Lions who defeated the Scarlet Knights 66-49 a few months back in early January 2022.

