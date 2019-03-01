Preview / In-Depth Analysis on Rutgers Hoops versus Iowa
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to extend their winning streak to two in a row on Saturday night as they travel out to the midwest to take on the No. 23 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on their senior n...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news