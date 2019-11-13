After two quick wins against Bryant and Niagara, the Rutgers men's basketball team is hoping to make it a three-game winning streak on Wednesday night when Drexel Dragons come to town. This will be the Scarlet Knights third out of conference game of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's contest.

TV: BTN Plus

WHEN: Wednesday at 8:00p.m. EST

WHO: Drexel Dragons at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Drexel - 242 / Rutgers - 67