PREVIEW: Drexel Dragons set to head over to Piscataway
After two quick wins against Bryant and Niagara, the Rutgers men's basketball team is hoping to make it a three-game winning streak on Wednesday night when Drexel Dragons come to town. This will be the Scarlet Knights third out of conference game of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's contest.
TV: BTN Plus
WHEN: Wednesday at 8:00p.m. EST
WHO: Drexel Dragons at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center (Piscataway, New Jersey)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Drexel - 242 / Rutgers - 67
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Matey Juric
|
5-11/193
|
So.
|
Scored 11pts, 5rebs and 4asts versus Temple in their season opener.
|
Camren Wynter
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
The reigning CAA Rookie of the Year averaged 11.3ppg and 4.6apg last season.
|
Mate Okros
|
6-6/193
|
Fr.
|
The Hungary native is coming off a game against Niagara where he scored 11pts.
|
Sam Green
|
6-6/230
|
Sr.
|
Despite being a starter, Green has not played more than seven minutes per game this year.
|
James Butler
|
6-8/242
|
Jr.
|
The former Navy transfer shot 59.8% from the field last year and is coming off a game where he scored 22pts vs. Niagara.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Coming off a game against Niagara, where he scored 22 points on 8-11 shooting.
|
6-4/205
|
So.
|
Scored a team high 11 points on Thursday against Bryant, his 14th time scoring in double digits.
|
6-7/190
|
So.
|
In his first two career starts, McConnell is shooting 45.5% from the field.
|
6-6/245
|
So.
|
Harper is averaging 9.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game this season.
|
6-10/255
|
So.
|
Shooting 70.0% from the field, along with averaging 6.5ppg and 7.5rpg.
DREXEL RECORD LAST SEASON: 13-19 (7-11) / Notable wins against Bryant, Delaware, Quinnipiac, and Robert Morris.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th ever matchup between the two schools. Rutgers leads the series 7-2, with the most recent victory coming last season, when the Scarlet Knights won 95-66.