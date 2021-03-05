The closest thing to normalcy this year may be the excitement and anticipation for the Big Ten tournament. The COVID riddled season has led to matches being cancelled, starters missing time, and simply created the strangest season possibly of all time.

However, the one thing that remains the same is the difficulty of the Big Ten tournament. Some people will argue it is more difficult to win a Big Ten tournament than the NCAA tournament, and that could very well be the case in some of these weight classes. Gearing up for such a difficult task is not easy, especially for Rutgers wrestling who has not competed in nearly six weeks.

“We’ve stayed about as prepared as can be. We’ve had some really high-spirited, high-energy practices. We’ve tried to simulate with matches”, head coach Scott Goodale told the media on Thursday.

We just haven’t wrestled. It’s like opening day, really. We haven’t wrestled in five, six weeks”.

Unfortunately for Rutgers wrestling, they received a blow this morning, as Sammy Alvarez was announced to be sitting out of the post-season. Alvarez, who struggled with weight all season, is not within a surmountable weight to 133 pounds. Not that anything is guaranteed in the sport of wrestling, but Rutgers wrestling felt very good about Alvarez punching his ticket this weekend to the national tournament.

