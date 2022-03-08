Predicting the 2022 RFootball Depth Chart - DEFENSE

With the offensive depth chart prediction up, let’s take a quick look at the defensive side of the ball. The Rutgers Football defense had a solid year in 2021, finishing 56th overall in opposing points per game, giving up an average 25.6ppg.

Now here's where things get interesting, the Scarlet Knights lost three of their top five tacklers as well as their best interior defensive lineman (all to graduation). Plus on top of that Schiano has replaced his entire defensive staff as well, so things will be pretty interesting this year.

With that being said here is a look at the way too early depth chart predictions for the Scarlet Knights as they get ready for spring ball.