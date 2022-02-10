Potential Assistant Coaches Rutgers Football can hire this offseason

With two new assistant coaching hires last week (Damiere Shaw, Corey Hetherman), some might think that Rutgers Football is done with hiring assistants this offseason.

However with Hetherman coming in as linebackers coach, the rumor is that former LBs coach Bob Fraser will be moving to an off the field role, while remaining with the program. This means that the Scarlet Knights still have one more open spot on their coaching staff.

If you look at the current staff, there is also some room for movement as head coach Greg Schiano hinted at in his press conference last week.

“In this day and age of college football, you have to be ready to pivot all the time, whether it's players, whether it's staff, and the staffs are large,” Schiano said via his press conference. “You have recruiting staffs, personnel staffs that are working behind the scenes. You have quality control coaches that are working behind the scenes. I think matching them with the right position coach and matching them with recruiting staff, all of that's critical. I've been working really, really hard on that since the bowl game really. Really before the bowl game, to get the right people in the right seats. You know the old saying you've got to get them on the bus, but you've got to get them on the right seats on the bus, as well. That's really been my challenge. I think within not too long, I'll be able to make some announcements on that, but just not ready quite today.”

With all that being said, TKR decided to go position by position offering a reason why our staff could see Rutgers hiring for that position as well as a few possible candidates at that spot.