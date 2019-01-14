Post Grad Curt Lewis talks about Rutgers interest, possible visit
Rutgers recently visited Aspire Academy (KY) to see 2019 guard Curt Lewis, who can do a little bit everything. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and assistant coach Jay Young went to Louisville to s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news