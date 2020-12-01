Each of the teams listed below has a game the day before the first date and a day after the second date.

With the Rutgers men’s basketball program actively looking for another out of conference game this week, here at The Knight Report we went through the KenPom top 100 ranked programs to see which teams have open dates.

Now it is very possible that none of these teams get added to the schedule, but head coach Steve Pikiell noted in his postgame presser on Sunday afternoon, the team is hoping to get another game in before the Syracuse game on Dec. 8th.

“Probably pretty good if we can figure it out and do it at the right time,” Pikiell said on his chances of scheduling another game before Syracuse. “Honestly everything is about safety, how much testing, who’s traveling and who’s not traveling you know that kind of thing. Our guys are safe, we’ve been doing a real good job of keeping it that so all the decisions will be based on that.”

