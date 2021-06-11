Rutgers Basketball hosted another class of 2022 this past week, as point guard Chas Kelley out of the Phelps School over in Malvern, Pennsylvania took an unofficial visit to campus this past Wednesday.

This was the 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard’s first trip to campus, but already in the works of planning another one in the not so distant future.

