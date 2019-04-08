A couple of former Rutgers Basketball managers are once again trying to get a team of RHoops alumni together to play in one of the summers most popular basketball events, the TBT (The Basketball Tournament). For those of you that don’t know about the tournament, teams were formed consisting of various college basketball alumni coming back together one last time to make a run at playing together again in a tournament against other schools alumni. The games are televised on ESPN during the summer and the winner of the tournament get the grand prize of $2 million dollars. Along with the grand prize, there are also some incentives for fans and supporters of the team as well.

This years' Rutgers team will again be ran by former Rutgers basketball managers Alex Neumann, Matt Johnston and Vinny Vetrone. However, there is a little twist to this years team compared to years past. Over the past couple of years the team was called team UKnighted, but this year the team has partnered with the Jimmy V Foundation and is now called “Playing for Jimmy V”. The Knight Report was able to catch up with the teams general manager Alex Neumann to talk about this year's team and how Rutgers fan can help get the team into the tournament and more. “So the team consists of former Rutgers basketball team managers Matt Johnston, Vinny Vetronem and myself (Alex Neumann),” Neumann told TKR. “We had a team a couple years ago and we really enjoyed it, so we wanted to make another run at it. This time around we had an opportunity come up to partner with the Jimmy V Foundation and given his Rutgers background, it really gave us the motivation to field a strong team this year.”

A partnership with one of the most popular foundations around doesn’t just come out of thin air, but it is something the former Rutgers basketball managers pitched to the foundation. Now the two have partnered up for not only the tournament, but also an opportunity to potentially help raise money too. “We approached them with the opportunity,” said Neumann. “With our Rutgers background and Jim Valvano being a Rutgers graduate, we just came up with the idea of partnering with them. They do some incredible work as a foundation and we’re honored to be able to partner with them for this tournament. We’ve seen teams partner with various foundations in the past, so we started a partnership. This is a great opportunity to have fans rally around a team of former Rutgers players, as well as raise money for the foundation at the same time. This is just something that we all wanted to be involved in.”

