The Rutgers men's basketball team is going on the road this weekend as the Scarlet Knights face Illinois in Champagne at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tuesday, Rutgers played a solid game, but it wasn't enough to top No. 7 Michigan while Illinois defeated No. 9 Michigan State, 79-74.

Illinois is tough at home and Rutgers struggles on the road and didn't fair well last season against the Illini.

With that being said, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell talked with the media on a teleconference on Thursday morning to preview the game. Hear what he had to say below.

Topics include...

1) Illinois' style

2) Turnovers

3) Playing clean against pressure

4) Depth/rotation

5) Road game stretch

