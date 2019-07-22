Pickerington 2020 DT Abraham Alabi amped up for Rutgers visit
It seemed as though Rutgers stopped recruiting 2020 Pickerington Central (OH) defensive tackle Abraham Alabi once it landed Nick Bags and Isaiah Wright, but that hasn’t been the case according to t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news