The tight end position is one that Rutgers is still focusing on when it comes to their 2020 class. There are a number of options the Scarlet Knights are evaluating to fill the lone spot left at the position for this cycle, including New Milford (NJ) product Tyler Picinic.

Picinic does not have an offer from RU, but has remained in contact with the staff. He was on campus for the program’s season opening win over UMass, and was impressed with what he saw.