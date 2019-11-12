Rutgers redshirt-senior, Peter Lipari, has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources.



Lipari wrestled off freshman Jojo Aragona for the starting spot, but was defeated by the rookie in overtime. Since losing the wrestle off, Lipari only appeared in the Journeyman Classic, wrestling unattached. Lipari went 2–1 in the tournament.

The Bergen Catholic product earned his first starting role in 2018, where he wrestled 141-pounds for the Scarlet Knights. Lipari was one of the most improved wrestlers on the Rutgers wrestling team, being competitive in almost all of his action. He also qualified for the NCAA tournament where he finished with a record of 1–2.

Despite having the obstacle of the blue-chipper Aragona, Lipari was expected to bring leadership and talent to a young team this season. The departure of Peter Lipari will reduce the depth in the lower half of the lineup for Rutgers wrestling.