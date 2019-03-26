Pennsylvania OL Atcavage recaps Rutgers visit, hoping to land offer soon
Offensive lineman Alex Atcavage already holds five scholarship offers and is expected to add a couple more as he continues his spring road trip of visits.One of his most recent visits led him just ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news