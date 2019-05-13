Rutgers has added another recruit to the Class of 2020 as Manheim Central (Manheim, PA) 3-star quarterback Evan Simon has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

Simon earned his offer from Rutgers last June after camping and working out in front of the staff.

“Coach McNulty was impressed with my performance and said he loved my film and feels I’m a solid guy who can rip it. The staff was awesome. I’ve met most of the coaches on a previous visit and they were all great,” Simon said after earning his offer from Rutgers.

Simon is not only the second commitment in the Class of 2020, but also the second quarterback commit, as he joins Cardinal Hayes' (Bronx, NY) Sofian Massoud. The plan for this class was for the Scarlet Knights to take two signal callers due to the position flexibility that Massoud offers as he also excels as a safety.

Simon is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 26 Pro-Style quarterback in the country. Rivals.com ranks him as a 5.6 3-star.

Last season, Simon led Manheim Central to a District 3 5a Championship by throwing for 2,756 yards, 30 touchdowns and rushing the ball for 662 yards and 12 touchdowns. Manheim finished the year 14-1 and ranked No. 8 in the state of Pennsylvania.