Pennsylvania ATH Andrew Vince goes in-depth on Rutgers commitment
Souderton High School (PA) 2020 athlete Andrew Vince announced on Twitter the other day that he has committed to join the Rutgers Football program as a preferred walk-on, making him the 17th preferred walk-on commit in the Scarlet Knights 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 191-pounder played both quarterback and defensive back for his high school team, finishing his senior year throwing 83-of-148 for 1198 yards, 10 TDs and 5 INTs. He also had 70 rushes for 247 yards and 5 TDs. On the other side of the ball, Vince finished with 80 total tackles, four pass deflections, one interception and one blocked field goal.
Thank you @GregSchiano @C_NoonanRU !!! #Scarletknights 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wzLY5Y1gvN— Andrew Vince (@AndrewVince_10) April 14, 2020
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news