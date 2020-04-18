Souderton High School (PA) 2020 athlete Andrew Vince announced on Twitter the other day that he has committed to join the Rutgers Football program as a preferred walk-on, making him the 17th preferred walk-on commit in the Scarlet Knights 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pounder played both quarterback and defensive back for his high school team, finishing his senior year throwing 83-of-148 for 1198 yards, 10 TDs and 5 INTs. He also had 70 rushes for 247 yards and 5 TDs. On the other side of the ball, Vince finished with 80 total tackles, four pass deflections, one interception and one blocked field goal.