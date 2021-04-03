Penn State Nittany Lions cruise past Rutgers Scarlet Knights 5-1
It was another disappointing game for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as they lost their second straight game of the season. Penn State gets their first series win of the season after having complete control in their 5-1 win. Southpaw pitcher Ben Wereski got his first loss of the season and Rutgers offense couldn’t get anything going against Penn State’s pitching staff.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Final in game two of the series.#RBaseball #TCD pic.twitter.com/GkorTxTAoM— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 3, 2021
Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski has been spectacular for the Scarlet Knights all season but had his worst outing Saturday afternoon. Wereski threw three innings allowing seven hits, four runs, no walks and one strikeout.
Right-handed pitcher Nate McLain came in relief and was able to slow down Penn State’s offense. McLain pitched 2.1 innings allowing three hits, one run, no walks and three strikeouts. McLain was replaced by anther right-hander in Parker Scott.
The redshirt-sophomore threw well in his third outing of the season. Scott threw 1.2 innings retiring the five batters he faced. LHP Tevin Murray in relief for Scott in the top of the eighth.
Tevin Murray threw one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and one strikeout. Right-handed pitcher Ben Gorski threw the final inning for Rutgers and was able to keep Penn State off the scoreboard.
The Rutgers offense took a step backwards in their second straight loss to the Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights were only able to score one run on four hits. First baseman Jordan Sweeney was the able to score the only run for Rutgers as he hit a solo home run to left in the bottom of the seventh.
Second baseman Grant Shulman was the only Scarlet Knight to have multiple hits in the game as he went 2-3 with two base knocks. Outfielder Evan Sleight also went 1-3 with a double down the left field line.
What’s next?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to avoid getting swept by the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers will have right-handed pitcher Brent Teller on the mound in the series finale. Teller is coming off a strong start against the Purdue Boilermakers. Teller pitched seven innings allowing six hits, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
Penn State will look to capture their first sweep of the season and will have their big right-hander on the mound. The 6’7” junior Kyle Virbitsky will get the start for the Nittany Lions. Virbitsky is still searching for his first win of the season in his fifth start. The series finale will be played on Easter Sunday at 1pm EST.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board