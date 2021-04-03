SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

It was another disappointing game for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as they lost their second straight game of the season. Penn State gets their first series win of the season after having complete control in their 5-1 win. Southpaw pitcher Ben Wereski got his first loss of the season and Rutgers offense couldn’t get anything going against Penn State’s pitching staff.

Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski has been spectacular for the Scarlet Knights all season but had his worst outing Saturday afternoon. Wereski threw three innings allowing seven hits, four runs, no walks and one strikeout.

Right-handed pitcher Nate McLain came in relief and was able to slow down Penn State’s offense. McLain pitched 2.1 innings allowing three hits, one run, no walks and three strikeouts. McLain was replaced by anther right-hander in Parker Scott.

The redshirt-sophomore threw well in his third outing of the season. Scott threw 1.2 innings retiring the five batters he faced. LHP Tevin Murray in relief for Scott in the top of the eighth.

Tevin Murray threw one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and one strikeout. Right-handed pitcher Ben Gorski threw the final inning for Rutgers and was able to keep Penn State off the scoreboard.

The Rutgers offense took a step backwards in their second straight loss to the Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights were only able to score one run on four hits. First baseman Jordan Sweeney was the able to score the only run for Rutgers as he hit a solo home run to left in the bottom of the seventh.

Second baseman Grant Shulman was the only Scarlet Knight to have multiple hits in the game as he went 2-3 with two base knocks. Outfielder Evan Sleight also went 1-3 with a double down the left field line.