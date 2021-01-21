Honestly didn't see this one coming.

Rutgers Basketball lost their fifth straight Big Ten Conference game in a row today as Penn State hit 49.1% of their shots as the Nittany Lions came away with a 75-67 victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Despite both teams only hitting one three each in the first half, Penn State started to catch in the second half shooting 5-of-12 from beyond the arc and 11-of-25 from the field overall. Penn State also managed to absolutely dominate on the glass holding Rutgers to just 40 rebounds compared to their 27 total boards.

The Scarlet Knights had a nice run in the second half, produced mostly by Ron Harper Jr and Geo Baker, who combined for 23 points in the second half. However it wasn't enough to bounce back from the ugly performance early on. Rutgers is 7-6 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play on the year.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

