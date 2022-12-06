“I was good to go right before the game,” he said.

Mulcahy has practiced while he’s been out, but hasn’t practiced against any contact. That included the days leading up to the game. Mulcahy found out he was cleared and available on Saturday.

“This was our first game with our entire roster,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s practiced but without contact. Paul’s a winner and does a zillion things for us. We have to keep him healthy and glad he was feeling better.”

Mulcahy missed the last four games with a shoulder stinger. He first got hurt in the season opening win over Columbia.

Just when the Rutgers men’s basketball team needed him, Paul Mulcahy came back on Saturday. The senior point guard came off the bench in the Scarlet Knights’ 63-48 victory against No. 10 Indiana at a sold-out Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Mulcahy, who has 56 games in his career, scored six points on 3-of-4 attempts with four assists, two rebounds, a block, two turnovers, and three fouls in 24 minutes.

The Rutgers fans in the arena let out a roar as he checked into the game at the 14:43 mark in the first half. A minute later, he made his first shot, and then he made a layup to close the opening half to give Rutgers a seven-point cushion heading into the break.

“I was so excited. I haven’t missed a game in my life since I was little. It’s been a rough couple of weeks. I’ve looked at things with a different perspective,” Mulcahy said. “I’ve always been proud that I’ve played every role for this team and being injured wasn’t one of them. Now it is. Now I know how to help guys if they end up in that position. I saw the game differently as a coach when I was out. I dove into my faith and I think God helped me. I think it’ll end up being a blessing. A lot of guys got experience and valuable minutes.”

Mulcahy said he wasn’t in pain during the game, but he figured he would feel it later on in the night or on Sunday at the very least. Pikiell has said in the past he’s the toughest guy on the team. Mulcahy has played through a broken nose and finger during his Scarlet Knights career.

“Adrenaline. I mean we were playing at the RAC. Rich Campbell and Dave Van Dyke have done a great job helping me,” Mulcahy said. “I’ll probably feel it when I get home.”

The game with the Hoosiers got chippy at times. There was a moment during a stoppage of play where an Indiana player purposely bumped into Mulcahy’s bad shoulder.

“I hope not. It got chippy but I didn’t feel like they were,” Mulcahy said on if he felt the Hoosiers were going after his ailment.

“It’s Big Ten basketball so we’re used to it. This is the most physical conference. I’m thankful I’m good. This team’s got my back.”

Mulcahy got fully dressed for the games he missed including his iconic headband. He was a leader on the bench and cheered on his teammates while doing some coaching. He did admit though that not being able to play affected him mentally.

However, with him out, others like Derek Simpson and Jalen Miller saw more time at guard.

“At one point I wasn’t in a good spot mentally. But like I said I dived into my faith. I found in the Bible, James 1:12, it talks about throughout trials staying steadfast and staying consistent,” Mulcahy said. “I see the blessings coming. Jalen Miller had a career high. Things happened that I’m super proud of. It was tough but I’m grateful to be back.”

Speaking of Simpson, it was Mulcahy and Simpson who made major moves in the second half to give Rutgers the top-10 victory.

Indiana scored nine-straight points to take a two-point lead after halftime, but a Mulcahy jumper stopped the run. Less than a minute later, Caleb McConnell, who also missed time to start the season, nailed a 3-pointer, and Simpson went on a 10-0 run himself as Rutgers went on a 17-0 run to take the lead and the game.

“I’m so proud of Derek,” Mulcahy said. “He’s a young guy, but he’s a sponge. He’s a killer. He doesn’t lack confidence. He just goes. He has special skills that help our team. To see him hoop like that in his first Big Ten game makes me feel awesome. I’m proud of him.”

Rutgers will look to keep momentum going on Thursday at Ohio State.

“Everybody’s always talking about the other team. We’re used to that,” Mulcahy said. “We don’t look at the past. We’ll be locked in on Ohio State and now everyone will be talking about Ohio State. It is what it is. I love this team.”



