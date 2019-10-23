Rutgers hosted a number of prospects for their Homecoming game against Minnesota this past weekend. Two of the prospects in attendance were Union (NJ) 2021 ATH Jalen Carter and DePaul Catholic 2021 TE Nuccio Listiano.

Carter is a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder that can play wide receiver, defensive back, or even running back/all-purpose back at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Listiano looks set for tight end in college.

The Knight Report caught up with both players following their visits to hear what they thought about their time "On The Banks".