Pair of in-state underclassmen enjoy visits to Rutgers
Rutgers hosted a number of prospects for their Homecoming game against Minnesota this past weekend. Two of the prospects in attendance were Union (NJ) 2021 ATH Jalen Carter and DePaul Catholic 2021 TE Nuccio Listiano.
Carter is a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder that can play wide receiver, defensive back, or even running back/all-purpose back at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Listiano looks set for tight end in college.
The Knight Report caught up with both players following their visits to hear what they thought about their time "On The Banks".
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news