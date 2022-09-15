The 2022 Rutgers Footballs season is in full swing and the team is already off to a hot 2-0 start with a big game at Temple this weekend before the team returns home to SHI Stadium to take on Iowa next weekend in the program's first night game with fans since 2017.

Now with that being said, we here at The Knight Report have decided to offer up a new promotion in honor of the upcoming night game vs. Iowa. So if you aren't a member of TKR, then sign up now with the promo code PACKSHI and you'll get three months for the price of one!

-- Join us today and get 3months for the price of 1! (Pay $10 for 3 months!)

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: PACKSHI