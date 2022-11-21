During his five years (there's still one game left) as a Scarlet Knight, all Korsak did was break several school and NCAA records.

If there was one good thing that former head coach Chris Ash did for the Rutgers football team, it was bringing in punter Adam Korsak .

This past Saturday in the game against Penn State, Korsak, the Australian assassin, added two new NCAA records to his long list of achievements. First, he broke the career punt yardage total record. Later in the game, he set the new mark for most career punts.

He now has 339 punts and 14,876 yards with one game left.

Last season, Korsak, a three-time captain, helped set the NCAA record for net punting at 45.25 yards. He also owns school records for career punting yards, punts, season average (45.82 yards), and longest punt (79).

His streak of 150 consecutive punts without a touchback came to end earlier this year -- a record that will never be touched, too.

The "wizard" as TKR calls him has had plenty of chances to punt over the years because of struggles on offense. It was a perfect match, and Korsak became a fan favorite and team MVP (2021). Korsak's punting excellence goes on an on.

"I knew I was close, but I didn't know what punt it was or anything like that. I knew I needed around 180 to tie," Korsak said after the PSU contest.

"(It doesn't mean too much), but you do try though to look at it in a potentially positive lens. It shows how many great opportunities I've had to punt and opportunities I've had to play for Rutgers and the boys and the coaching staff. Over a long period time it was about consistency from a positive perspective."

Korsak didn't get the chance to have his family come over from Australia to walk with him on Senior Day. And after he wasn't going to take part in the ceremony pregame, he went last and go the loudest cheer coming out of the tunnel.

"It was great for the seniors to have that moment and to thank the fans and run out there with their families," Korsak said. "I didn't have my family there obviously. It was good. Initially I wasn't going to do it because I thought it was a distraction, but I got talked into it. I'm glad I did it. It's nice for the guys to get recognized who put in so much effort."

Korsak will be leaving Rutgers after this season. Some of the win-loss results haven't show it, but he believes the team is a lot better now than it was earlier in his career.

"Absolutely. The foundation of this program is rock solid," Korsak said. "The coaches are building it the right way. My coaches for example, I love those guys and they work so hard for me. Coach Schiano, I love him so much and trust him. There are so many good people in this organization. They are building it the right way. There's still one game left this season. In my eyes, I believe this program will go up."