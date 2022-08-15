OT Hollin Pierce reflects on his hard work, getting ready for 2022 season

With many new faces on the offensive line for the Rutgers football team, one of the mainstays all of a sudden is sophomore tackle Hollin Pierce.

Pierce is back for his third season as a Scarlet Knight, and slated to start for the second straight year this upcoming fall. The 2021 Academic All-Big Ten member spoke with TKR and others after practice on Monday.

“Camp’s been great. It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s been great,” Pierce said. “We fight every day, every moment. It’s one thing at a time. We all work hard.”

Pierce made a jump last summer and pushed his way up the depth chart. He played in all 13 games with 12 starts at right tackle including in the Gator Bowl. He helped pave the way for 218 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Indiana and 230 more yards on the ground with no sacks against Illinois.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pierce 725 snaps on offense in 2021, and he graded out at 68.7 in pass protection and 54.7 in run blocking. Some of his best games per PFF were against Ohio State (81.4/68.3), Illinois (80.6/67.4), and Delaware (80.2/69.7). He also had a pass blocking grade of 82.6 against Indiana and 78.0 against Syracuse. Among the year-long starters, he finished with the second best overall offensive grade along the O-line.

“It was great,” Pierce told TKR. “It was a great learning experience being out there. You see a lot of different things. It was a lot at first, but you get used to the game from playing a lot. You meet a lot of good talent, and you just have to keep playing.”