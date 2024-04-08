Rutgers Basketball forward Oskar Palmquist took to Twitter today to announce that he will not be using his extra year of eligibility or as many call it the COVID year, instead he will just be moving on from the program altogether.

Palmquist is a former three-star recruit out of Sweden, but played his high school ball Central Pointe Christian Prep School down in Kissimmee, Florida where he chose the Scarlet Knights over one other offers from Western Kentucky.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward spent four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in 76 total games which includes 28 this past season. He has career averages of 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Now while he wasn't ever a consistent starter for Rutgers, Palmquist did have his moments scoring in 7+ points on eight different occasions. On top of that, Pikiell raved about him as a very good teammate.

"“I’m very thankful for Oskar, he came in five years ago," HC Steve Pikiell said following the OSU game. "In my 32 years of coaching, he's been the best teammate and the best guy that a coach could depend on. When I put him in a game, I could always count on him. He comes to practice every day with the right mindset. He’s going to play basketball for a long time because he’s a winner. He’s another dean's list student. He plays through injuries, and led us to a great year. It’s been a great five years.”

With Palmquist now moving on, Rutgers will now have four open roster spots as they continue to remain very active in the Transfer Portal.