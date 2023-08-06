The 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior from Sweden had entered the transfer portal back on March 24th and eventually went on to end up committing to Elon University on May 5th, but ended up decommitting and rejoining the portal on July 14th. Now he returns to the banks.

Palmquist verbally committed to the program as a class of 2020 recruit back in early November 2019 as he chose the Scarlet Knights over one other offer from Western Kentucky. However he didn't last too long as a 2020 recruit as he ended up reclassifying and enrolling with the Scarlet Knights mid-season, joining the team in January 2020 just a few months after his commitment.

The junior forward would go on to appear in 48 games (2 starts) over the next three seasons, with this past year being his most active one as he played in 21 of the team's 34 total games. In those 21 games, Palmquist averaged 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and shot 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Palmquist rejoins the team with two years of eligibility remaining since the 2020 season did not count towards NCAA eligibility.