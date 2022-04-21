Orphey, Lascari excited to show what their defensive backs can do in 2022

This offseason, Rutgers Football had to replace secondary coach Fran Brown as he left the program to become the new secondary coach of the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Now as the saying goes, two sets of eyes are better than one and that’s exactly what Rutgers did in replacing Brown as they hired separate coaches for the cornerbacks and safeties in Mark Orphey and Drew Lascari. Both coaches spoke with the media on Tuesday to talk about their new roles in the program.

“It’s been good, it was a little rough when I first got here,” Orphey said following practice. “One thing about this place that you guys already know is that there is good people around here, good staff, personnel and the kids are good so the transition has been a lot smoother than I thought it would be.” “When I first talked to coach (Greg) Schiano, I just felt how passionate he was about the program,” said Orphey. “The things he was talking about as far as the vision of where he wanted to take this place and I believe in him. When we started talking, we had a lot of similarities in terms of a thought process, coaching the game and I enjoyed that. Once he offered me the job, I was excited to accept the offer.” Orphey didn’t have many connections to Rutgers or New Jersey, but he does have a close relationship with former Rutgers quarterback and current strength & conditioning coach Chas Dodd. “Man Chas Dodd’s dad is actually a mentor of mine, Bobby Bentley,” “Chas and I worked together for a couple of months down at the University of South Carolina and when this job opened, coach Bentley reached out to me if I was interested and I said absolutely. Once I spoke to coach Schiano, then the rest is was history. They are a great family, great people and I love them.”