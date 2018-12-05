The recent firing of Dan Donigan as Rutgers men’s soccer head coach is an opportunity for athletic director Pat Hobbs to usher the team in a new direction and perhaps tap into a pipeline for potential talent. And it is why an unconventional candidate for the vacant men’s soccer job might be the most intriguing.

Soccer has evolved in recent years in terms of player development due in large part to the growth of academy programs affiliated with professional teams. These academies, largely affiliated with MLS clubs, provide a pipeline of young talent to the senior team. No academy in all of MLS is better than the New York Red Bulls, whose graduates include United States national team players Matt Miazga and Tyler Adams among others.

But not every player goes directly from the academy to the MLS level like Miazga or Adams. Some go on to play for powerhouse NCAA programs such as Georgetown, St. John’s, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

It is a reason why Carlo Acquista might be the most qualified candidate to replace Donigan.

Sources tell The Knight Report that Acquista interviewed for the position earlier this week. A former head coach at Adelphi with numerous NCAA Tournament appearances to his name, Acquista has been a scout for the Red Bulls for the past year.

It is a role that sees him not just looking for international players, but scouting youth players for this academy system.