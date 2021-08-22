Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton was one of the last players off of the practice field on Friday. Melton caught extra passes and dished out a few as well, participating in a throwing competition with a handful of teammates to see who could throw the football the furthest.

Afterwards, the senior chatted briefly with TKR as training camp rolls on.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE