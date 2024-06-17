As Rutgers Football continues to dominate on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2025, they have begun to shift some focus towards future classes as they hosted one of their top QB targets in Gavin Sidwar on Wednesday.

He spoke with The Knight Report to recap the visit to campus and more.

“It was a great visit, I really liked it,” Sidwar told TKR. “We went on a visit around the campus, had some meetings with the staff. I’d say the thing that stood out the most was the hospitality that the staff showed me, they were amazing.”