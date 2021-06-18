St. Frances Academy down in Baltimore, Maryland has proven to be one of the top high school football programs in terms of producing talent over the past five or so years.

One of the top up and coming recruits in the program currently is class of 2023 defensive back Christian Garrett, who already holds scholarship offers from four different power-five football programs already with Rutgers potentially up next.

