One of Canada's best, C Hugh Pinkney offically signs with Rutgers Baseball

Steve Owens and the Rutgers Baseball have officially landed one of their top recruits from their 2022 class today as Canadian catcher Hugh Pinkney has signed his National Letter of Intent.

Pinkney is the 500th ranked prospect and the 198th ranked catcher in his recruiting class according to Perfect Game. He is also the country’s No. 17 overall ranked prospect as well as the No. 1 catcher as well.

Being from Canada, Pinkney had the opportunity to travel to the United States a few times while he was being recruited to play college baseball.

“The recruiting process was great for me,” Pinkney told the Knight Report. “Everything was very exciting and I’m very grateful to have that experience.”