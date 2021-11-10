One of Canada's best, C Hugh Pinkney offically signs with Rutgers Baseball
Steve Owens and the Rutgers Baseball have officially landed one of their top recruits from their 2022 class today as Canadian catcher Hugh Pinkney has signed his National Letter of Intent.
Pinkney is the 500th ranked prospect and the 198th ranked catcher in his recruiting class according to Perfect Game. He is also the country’s No. 17 overall ranked prospect as well as the No. 1 catcher as well.
Being from Canada, Pinkney had the opportunity to travel to the United States a few times while he was being recruited to play college baseball.
“The recruiting process was great for me,” Pinkney told the Knight Report. “Everything was very exciting and I’m very grateful to have that experience.”
The Scarlet Knights were one of the first programs to reach out and he bought in immediately.
“Rutgers first got in contact with me during March of 2020,” said Pinkney. “Coach [Steve] Owens and his staff recruited as a person first then as a baseball player which made very comfortable.”
Shortly after reaching out, Pinkney went on a visit and the rest was history.
“I committed to the program back in early July of 2020,” Pinkney said. “Coach Monaghan really sold me on how they are such an up and coming program. Also throughout the recruiting process, the staff sold me on their program, the academic reputation of the school. Overall, Rutgers felt like the perfect fit for me so I decided to commit.”
Now that Pinkney has officially signed with Rutgers, he’s excited to get started and help take the program to the next level.
“It feels like a dream come true and I couldn’t get more excited for the next four years,” he said. “Not only will I be around great baseball minds but I will also be with great people playing high level baseball at a great university.”
