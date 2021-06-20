One New York's top prospects Jaylin Ballew details new Rutgers offer
Jaylin Ballew is easily one of the top recruits throughout the Northeast for the class of 2024, as he has already racked up six total scholarship offers, five of which are from power five schools. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news