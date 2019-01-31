Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Omoruyi has been the heart and soul of recent winning streak for Rutgers

Noah K. Murray -- USA Today Sports
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

The Rutgers men’s basketball has won three Big Ten games in a row. That streak is the best ever for the Scarlet Knights since joining the conference and the run has given them four Big Ten wins alr...

