Omoruyi has been the heart and soul of recent winning streak for Rutgers
The Rutgers men’s basketball has won three Big Ten games in a row. That streak is the best ever for the Scarlet Knights since joining the conference and the run has given them four Big Ten wins alr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news