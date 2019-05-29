Not sure if 100% true yet, but #Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi just announced he's transferring on Instagram pic.twitter.com/H07ZkF0unI

Eugene Omoruyi will not return to Rutgers for his senior season. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward will use his final years of eligibility elsewhere.

Omoruyi , a native of Rexdale, Ontario, finished the 2018-2019 season as the Scarlet knights leading scorer (13.8ppg) and rebounder (7.2rpg). The former three-star foward was the fourth commitment in the 2016 recruiting class, which also featured the likes of Issa Thiam (dismissed), Candido Sa and Matt Bullock (transferred).

The Scarlet Knights recently added one of the top graduate transfers in Stony Brook forward Akwasi Yeboah back in early May. Similar to Omoruyi, Yeboah also led his team in both points (16.7ppg) and rebounds (7.7rpg). Expect him to play a key role in filling in the open spot in the starting lineup.

Rutgers Athletics and men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell have not yet to comment on the decision.