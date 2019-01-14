The match was built up for months. It was a landmark dual for a couple of reasons. For one, there would be a potential matchup between 125-pound national runner up, Nick Suriano, and prized 2018 recruit, Daton Fix. Additionally, the dual would be the first time the Cowboys made the trip from Stillwater to Piscataway, New Jersey. It was packed house, as over 7,000 fans filled the RAC, anticipating a great show. On paper, the Scarlet Knights were not expected to find much success, but there were several individual bouts that were expected to be well worth the price of admission. Fans did not have to wait long for the marquee matchup, as Suriano and Fix took the mat following a Nick Piccininni tech fall over Shane Metzler to start the dual. The crowd gave a roaring ovation, as the two took to the center of the mat to battle in what Suriano called “the biggest match in New Jersey history”. Neither Suriano nor Fix showed much offense in the first period. Both wrestlers cautiously took half-hearted shot attempts, something that was highly unusual for both wrestlers. The period ended 0-0, but the Scarlet Knight crowd was still very much into the bout. After trading escapes in the second and third period, Suriano and Fix went into the first sudden victory overtime. The first overtime period showed more of the same, with the two grapplers still appearing to be in the “feeling out” process, even after seven minutes into the match. The lack of offense was something the head coaches of both sides were disappointed in. “I don’t think there were many attempts on either part,” said Rutgers’ coach Scott Goodale. “There has to be more offense, and I think Nick knows that, I’m sure they’re thinking the same way”.

Oklahoma State coach, John Smith, echoed Goodale’s thoughts.

“I do not think either one of them was wrestling their best offensive game”, Smith said of the 133-pound bout. “Sometimes you will see a match like this, and Fix is a young guy, never been to a national tournament”, indicating the moment may have made Fix clam up a bit. After eight minutes of wrestling, Suriano and Fix went into the tiebreaker periods. Suriano went down to start TB1, and escaped quickly, giving Suriano the 2-1 lead. Seconds after the escape, the Rutgers corner threw the challenge block, hoping for a locked hands call against Daton Fix. After a lengthy review, action resumed, and the period ended shortly after. It was now Fix’s choice, and he too chose defense. In the TB2 period, Fix got to his feet, and threw an over-hook. Fix fell back to the mat, and when his hand hit, the referee indicated the Suriano had his hands locked, and then Fix escaped. The two points would give Fix a 3-2 advantage as the match ended.

Coach Goodale went to the table, pleading for an official review, and the officials gave the sequence a second look. Once again, the review took place. After another long review, the officials declared that Suriano did not lock his hands, and Fix would start back on bottom. Goodale, although wanted two of the reviews, was not happy with the length of them. “I don’t know what took so long. It killed the momentum of the whole match”, said a frustrated Goodale. Despite the duration, Goodale commended both Suriano and Fix for how they handled the officiating and the time. “I thought both guys kept their composure, and wanted to wrestle, wanted to see wrestling," Goodale said. "I don’t want to say it was terrible for the sport, but it was a long drawn out match”. Once action resumed, another flurry commenced, and Suriano’s hands came close together. This time, it was the Oklahoma State corner that challenged a clasp. The review was again dragged out, and started to take the momentum out of the crowd. The referees, once again, said there was no locking hands, and Fix went back down on bottom. Fix quickly escaped, and tied the match at two apiece. Time expired, and the bout went to sudden victory period two. More hand fighting was seen early on in SV2, and after a Suriano post to Fix’s head, a whistle was blown. The head official awarded Fix with one point, for illegal hands to the face by Suriano. The penalty point gave Fix the lead and the match. Booing echoed through the RAC for several minutes. The controversial call gave an anticlimactic finish, to what was already a long, and drawn-out match. The match in its entirety went on for thirty-one minutes. Despite the under-delivering main event, another marquee show down was going to follow in two bouts. No. 2 Anthony Ashnault was looking to keep his hot streak alive against No. 5 Kaden Gfeller. Gfeller got the first score, but Ashnault answered back quickly. Unlike Suriano/Fix, Ashnault and Gfeller were both on the attack, exchanging scores, and trading the lead. Thanks to a third period surge of offense, Ashnault widened the gap to secure a 10 – 7 lead over Gfeller, but although the match was over, the fireworks were not. When the final whistle blew, Ashnault pumped up his home crowd, then turned to the Oklahoma State corner drawing his hands like two six-guns from his hip. Gfeller took exception to the celebration, giving Ashnault an aggressive shove.

CLASSIC! #Rutgers wrestler Anthony Ashnault with the finger guns to the Oklahoma State Cowboys bench 😂😂 #RUWrestling pic.twitter.com/0wFLm6ffkb — The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) January 13, 2019

Ashnault said that he did not mean the action to be disrespectful, he just likes to have fun. “I was having fun, and I celebrated. It was no disrespect to anyone, I was just celebrating”, said the sixth-year senior. Both the push and the celebration were enough for the referee to deduct a team point from both sides. After Ashnault’s victory, John Van Brill would provide the second, and only, win on the day for the Scarlet Knights. Van Brill defeated Jonce Baylock with a 4–3 decision. Despite the one-sided victory, both coaches were pleased with the atmosphere in the RAC. It was so impressive, that Cowboy coach John Smith said he’d like to make this a regular thing. “I thought this was a great event. It is good to see the support, it is pretty exciting," Smith said of the Scarlet Knight crowd. Maybe we can keep Rutgers on the schedule”. Rutgers traveled to Oklahoma State several years ago, but the Cowboys had yet to make their trip in the home-and-home series. However, Smith had no problem returning the favor, even with it being a few years after. “We owed them this and I am glad to see it happen, and maybe we can keep this dual happen, I would like to see it”. --------------------------------------------------------------