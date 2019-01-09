Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann recaps the recent 64-61 loss to Rutgers.

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann

Opening statement: "I want to begin by giving Rutgers credit. I thought they played aggressive, physical and beat us to more loose balls. We've got to find a way to coach better and play better."

On transition defense: "Some of those were against turnovers or off a turnover. I think we had some poor transition defense in the first half. I'll have to look at it, but I do think we had some plays where we did not have very good floor balance."

On plays down the stretch: "I thought we ran a couple poor possessions. C.J. (Jackson), I think, was trying to draw a foul on that one possession and we had a turnover against the zone. Did love our last look. I did love that one. That was about the only good look."

On Kaleb Wesson: "I think foul trouble hurt him. We were able to get him some touches on the interior. He probably had some too that he normally makes. I was pleased to see us get him involved."

On facing zone defense: "Not very well. We thought they could play some, but they obviously played more than they played all year."