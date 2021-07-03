Ohio OL commit Kobe Asamoah recaps his first visit to Rutgers
This past weekend Rutgers Football hosted just about all of the verbal commits from their CHOP22 class, some of which checked out campus in person for the first time ever. One of those recruits che...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news