Offensive line with room to grow this year for Rutgers Football
The offensive for the Rutgers football team was hit or miss in 2020.
The line performed better protecting quarterbacks Noah Vedral, Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan than it did opening holes for the running game and backs Isaih Pacheco, Aaron Young, and Kay'Ron Adams, and even Langan when he carried the ball.
Rutgers averaged 140.3 rushing yards per game and 198.8 yards per game passing. While the team slightly averaged more yards on the ground than it did in 2019 (133.8), it almost had as many yards lost (258-275) in two less games.
